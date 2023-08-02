CHICAGO — The music and food lineup for the 2023 edition of the Taste of Chicago was released on Wednesday.
The event is being held for the first time in September this year due to NASCAR’s first-ever street race in Grant Park this summer.
The Taste of Chicago, established in 1980, is once again being held for free downtown from Sept. 8-10.
The music headliner for Friday is “Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50” which is a tour going on this year consisting of hip hop pioneers Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.
Headliners Saturday will be Lupita Infante and Proyecto Uno. The Sunday night headliner will be the Chicago indie band Whitney.
For food purchases, organizers are reminding patrons that food tickets are a thing of the past at the Taste and vendors will be taking cards or cash only.
Speaking of food, a list of the 2023 lineup is below.
- Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
- Sapori Trattoria
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- Healthy Substance Kitchen
- LC Pho Restaurant, Yum Dum
- Churro Factory (Xurro)
- African Food Palace
- Porkchop
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- Esperanza, Robinson No. 1 Ribs
- Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company
- Tacotlan
- JJ Thai Street Food, Doom Street Eats
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Billy Goat Tavern
- Chicago Eats
- Gaby’s Funnel Cakes
- Frannie’s Café
- Prime Tacos
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Connie’s Pizza
- Seoul Taco Chicago
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Tandoor Char House
- Pies of London
- Banato
- Mr. E Chef Catering
- Josephine’s Cooking
- Yvolina’s Tamales
- Variety of food trucks
Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the second annual edition of “Chicago Sings Karaoke,” a competition to showcase and celebrate vocalists throughout the city.
The full main stage music lineup is below.
Friday:
- 5 p.m. — Slique Jay Adams and Mamii
- 6 p.m. — Meagan McNeal
- 7 p.m. — Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick
- Evening DJ: Selah Say
Saturday:
- 5 p.m. — ÉSSO
- 6 p.m. — Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas
- 7 p.m. — Proyecto Uno
- Evening DJ: DJ Janesita
Sunday:
- 5 p.m. — Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers
- 6 p.m. — White Mystery
- 7:15 p.m. — Whitney
The full SummerDance stage lineup is below.
Friday:
- 11 a.m. — DJ and open dancing
- 12 p.m. — Line Dancing / Fre2Dance
- 1 p.m. — Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts
- 2 p.m. — Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers
- 3 p.m. — Reggaeton / Latin Street
- 4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing
Saturday:
- 1 p.m. — Salsa / Latin Rhythms
- 2 p.m. — Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association
- 3 p.m. — Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago
- 4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing
Sunday:
- 11 a.m. — DJ and Open Dancing
- 12 p.m. — Steppin’ / Majestic Gents
- 1 p.m. — Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago
- 2 p.m. — Bollywood / Meher Dance Company
- 3 p.m. — Bachata / Desueño Dance
- 4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing
The lineup for the Goose Island Stage has not been released yet.