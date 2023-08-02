The Taste of Chicago is traditionally held in the city’s Grant Park.

CHICAGO — The music and food lineup for the 2023 edition of the Taste of Chicago was released on Wednesday.

The event is being held for the first time in September this year due to NASCAR’s first-ever street race in Grant Park this summer.

The Taste of Chicago, established in 1980, is once again being held for free downtown from Sept. 8-10.

The music headliner for Friday is “Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50” which is a tour going on this year consisting of hip hop pioneers Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.

Headliners Saturday will be Lupita Infante and Proyecto Uno. The Sunday night headliner will be the Chicago indie band Whitney.

For food purchases, organizers are reminding patrons that food tickets are a thing of the past at the Taste and vendors will be taking cards or cash only.

Speaking of food, a list of the 2023 lineup is below.

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Sapori Trattoria

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

The Original Rainbow Cone

Healthy Substance Kitchen

LC Pho Restaurant, Yum Dum

Churro Factory (Xurro)

African Food Palace

Porkchop

The Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Esperanza, Robinson No. 1 Ribs

Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company

Tacotlan

JJ Thai Street Food, Doom Street Eats

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Billy Goat Tavern

Chicago Eats

Gaby’s Funnel Cakes

Frannie’s Café

Prime Tacos

The Sole Ingredient Catering

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Connie’s Pizza

Seoul Taco Chicago

Chicago’s Doghouse

Tandoor Char House

Pies of London

Banato

Mr. E Chef Catering

Josephine’s Cooking

Yvolina’s Tamales

Variety of food trucks

Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in the second annual edition of “Chicago Sings Karaoke,” a competition to showcase and celebrate vocalists throughout the city.

The full main stage music lineup is below.

Friday:

5 p.m. — Slique Jay Adams and Mamii

6 p.m. — Meagan McNeal

7 p.m. — Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Evening DJ: Selah Say

Saturday:

5 p.m. — ÉSSO

6 p.m. — Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7 p.m. — Proyecto Uno

Evening DJ: DJ Janesita

Sunday:

5 p.m. — Nola Adé and Cloud Farmers

6 p.m. — White Mystery

7:15 p.m. — Whitney

The full SummerDance stage lineup is below.

Friday:

11 a.m. — DJ and open dancing

12 p.m. — Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. — Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. — Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. — Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing

Saturday:

1 p.m. — Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. — Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. — Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing

Sunday:

11 a.m. — DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. — Steppin’ / Majestic Gents

1 p.m. — Eastern European Folk Dance / Ethnic Dance Chicago

2 p.m. — Bollywood / Meher Dance Company

3 p.m. — Bachata / Desueño Dance

4 p.m. — DJ and open dancing

The lineup for the Goose Island Stage has not been released yet.