City rallies behind Chicago Sky; Weekend games sold out

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky are back home Friday for Game 3 of the WNBA finals.

The series, against the Phoenix Mercury, is tied at 1-1.

The excitement over the team’s success has spread throughout the the city.

The lions outside the Art Institute are decked out in Sky jerseys.

Chicago’s first lade Amy Eshleman was among those showing support Friday.

“The mayor and I and our family have been season ticket holders of the Chicago Sky since Day 1 years and years ago,” she said. “So we cannot be more excited for our city, for the team. It’s an incredible opportunity for everybody to see how amazing these women are.”

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Wintrust Arena. The game is sold out.

Sunday’s Game 5 is also sold out.