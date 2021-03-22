City officials aid vaccine registration efforts in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood

CHICAGO – With vaccine eligibility expanding, Chicago is targeting neighborhoods that need extra support getting residents signed up.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and community volunteers to register Back of the Yards residents for COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the city’s Protect Chicago Plus initiative.

“We don’t want to have to take steps back in our reopening,” the mayor said. “Businesses are coming back to life. People feel a sense of new life. It’s the spring, certainly, but it’s because of the vaccine.”

When vaccinations began, data showed many more caucasian residents were receiving the doses more than African Americans and Latinos. Now city officials say that half of the vaccines have gone to Black and Latinx communities in recent weeks.

“We’ve done more than a million doses now. Chicago vaccine providers have put more than a million vaccine doses into arms,” Dr. Arwady said. “We’re making huge progress every day.”

Next Monday, Chicago is set to move into Phase 1C when the remaining essential workers and residents with underlying health conditions will be covered.

This will impact the effort to get seniors vaccinated so the city is pushing hard to get them their shots now.

“Seniors remain the priority especially this week before we move to 1C,” Dr. Arwady said. “312-746-4835 is the number anybody 65 plus can call in the city of Chicago.

Concern is growing among younger residents. The city is seeing an uptick in cases among 18 to 39 year olds. If the trend continues, Mayor Lightfoot warns she’ll reverse business reopenings.

“The vaccine absolutely provides light at the end of a very long dark tunnel, there’s no question about that,” she said. “In vaccine clinic after vaccine clinic, you see the level of relief in people’s faces as they know they’ve gotten exposure to something that will help them protect them, their families and neighborhoods but I’m concerned because we’re starting to see a little bit of uptick in our daily cases.”

The city’s positivity test rate is up 0.2 percent. City officials say now is not the time for anyone to let their guard down.