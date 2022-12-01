CHICAGO — A church on Chicago’s Southeast Side was vandalized during a break-in and church leaders are asking for help catching whoever is responsible.

The family-run City of Hope Evangelistic Ministries discovered the mobile home behind their church ransacked Wednesday.

Windows were smashed out and doors were broken down.

Whoever did this even took condiments out of the kitchen and sprayed them on the walls.

This home is used to cook for church events and also houses their offices.

City of Hope in Altgeld Gardens estimates the damage to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

And they say despite all the destruction, no one stole anything.

“Honestly it just lets us know no matter how dark situations get, we just have to continue to press forward,” Charles Joseph Jr. said. “And times like this is what should bring you closer to God. So we’re running closer to God in situations like this.”

The church believes this happened sometime between Sunday services and Wednesday.

They are asking for anyone who knows who is responsible to come forward.