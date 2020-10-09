City of Chicago seeking nominees for official 2020 Christmas tree

CHICAGO — It’s that time of year again!

The City of Chicago is looking for a tree to serve as the city’s “official” Christmas tree for 2020. The selected tree will be placed this holiday season in Millennium Park.

All nominated trees must be from the Chicagoland area and meet the following criteria:

Be at least 45 feet or taller

Be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop, but preference will be given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago

Preferably be a Norway Spruce or Fir Tree. Pine trees are ineligible, they are not sturdy enough.

Trees that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

Tree nominations will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 23.

Send your submission to dcase@cityofchicago.org — and be sure to include:

The owner(s) name, address, phone and email

A brief description of why the tree should be Chicago’s official Christmas Tree including any background information on the tree that makes it special; and

At least two photographs (one from afar and one up close).

For complete details, please visit MillenniumPark.org.