CHICAGO — With hot weather returning to the Chicago area, city officials are advising residents on way to keep safe and cool.

Cooling Centers Open

Six community service centers have been activated as cooling centers. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all week. Visitors are required to wear a face coverings.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the City’s Chicago Public Library locations and Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as splash pads located throughout the city.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Communicating issues

Wellbeing checks can be requested in the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov, or calling 3-1-1. If there is a medical emergency due to a heat related illness, call 9-1-1.

Stay up to date

The city of Office of Emergency Management is also advising people to download the new Chicago OEMC App. The app offers safety information, tips, emergency alerts, weather information and more. The app is now available through the Apple App and Google Play stores. To immediately download, click HERE or visit the website Chicago.gov/OEMC.

Residents can also sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or events:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3