This week, the City of Chicago continues its mental health trainings for communities impacted by violence.

The next sessions will be held for the Garfield Park neighborhoods.

There are both in-person trainings, as well as virtual sessions, starting Wednesday.

The sessions are aimed at helping community leaders develop skills for managing stress and trauma.

More information on the trainings at https://chjs.org/news/cscctrainings/.

They’re being run by the Department of Public Health and the community safety coordination center.