City of Chicago announces additional ‘Halloweek’ activities to celebrate safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago announced additional ‘Halloweek’ activities to celebrate the holiday safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the Chicago Park District, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Police Department Thursday to announce additional events taking place over a full week to allow more social distancing, while also requiring safety precautions are followed.

Halloweek will take place from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, and will include the “Arts in the Dark Upside-Down Halloween Parade” in addition to opportunities to safely trick-or-treat around Chicago.

“Halloween means so much for our kids, and after so much has been taken away, it’s important for all of us that we still give them something to look forward to this October,” Lightfoot said.

The city is offering specific guidelines on trick-or-treating, advising groups remain at six people or smaller and that people stay on the move without congregating. Those passing out candy are asked to socially distance while doing so, perhaps by using a tube or pipe to drop candy into trick-or-treaters’ bags.

The ‘Arts in the Dark’ parade will be a reverse parade with stationary entertainment, with attendees driving by to watch the performers from the safety of their vehicles. Those attending are encouraged to dress up in their “car-stumes”.

Admission for the parade is free, but reservations are required. Reservations can be made here.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago police will also participate in the event by providing candy for socially distanced trick-or-treaters. Beginning Oct. 26, residents can check with their local park for additional information and locations where candy is available.

Trick-or-treating with the CPD will take place at the specific district locations below between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.:

Monday, Oct. 26 – Districts 6, 17, 25

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – Districts 3, 14, 15

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Districts 8, 9, 12

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Districts 5, 7, 10

Friday, Oct. 30 – Districts 2, 4, 11

Saturday, Oct. 31 – All districts

A complete list of Halloween safety guidelines in line with the Illinois Department of Public Health, along with additional Halloweek events can be found here starting on Oct. 18.