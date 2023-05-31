CHICAGO — City leaders are expected to vote on a more than $50 million proposal to help with the growing costs of Chicago’s migrant crisis.

Some council members want to have a citywide plan in place before the vote for the proposal.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is hoping the measure passes the council Wednesday. More than 8,000 migrants have been bussed to Chicago from Texas since August.

Around 800 migrants are sleeping in police stations across the city.

The $51 million up for debate again Wednesday is money the city received from opioid and vapor court settlements.

One alderperson said it would only last about two months.

Last week, protestors packed the hallways outside the council chamber and their chants could be heard inside. Many demonstrating said the city should not be prioritizing migrants when so many communities have dealt with decades of disinvestment and lack of affordable housing.

Mayor Johnson addressed those concerns after last week’s meeting.

Before Wednesday’s meeting, Chicago GOP leadership with join leaders from the South Side for a press conference to urge leaders to vote NO on the plan.