CHICAGO — In light of the mass shootings that impacted the Asian-American community in California and around the country last week, 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee and other city and county officials talked public safety ahead of weekend festivities planned in Chinatown.

“I would like for us to take a moment of silence to acknowledge those who were lost in the mass shootings over the weekend,” Lee said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, organizers of Chinatown’s Lunar New Year Parade said there will be heightened security around the event, including uniformed and plain-clothed CPD officers, as well as private security hired by Chicago Chinatown Special Events.

“I think this is the best way to honor those that were lost,” Lee said. “To not allow the tragic events to dampen the festive spirit and getting the year off to a readjusted, right start.”

A parade is also planned in Uptown, where Uptown United said they are working closely with CPD’s 20th District and 48th Ward Alderman Harry Osterman on security for the event.