CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown outlined safety plans for the Memorial Day weekend on Friday, a weekend that typically sees an increased amount of violence.

Brown highlighted a multi-faceted approach to public safety, aiming to build trust between the community and cops, officer wellness and strengthening investigations.

Lightfoot is calling on parents to know where their children are amid recent incidences of gatherings downtown that have turned violent, including the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Millennium Park.

This week, a curfew that has been part of city law since 1992 was altered with the support of the majority of City Council, a change stemmed from a Lightfoot executive order.

The changes roll back the curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone 17 and under, which will be enforced seven days a week.

City leaders are also encouraging more positive activities for youth in the city, mentioning openings for park district lifeguards as beaches open this weekend for the unofficial start of summer.