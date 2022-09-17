CHICAGO — The City of Chicago hosted a free business expo designed to connect entrepreneurs with resources to help them pursue their dreams.

Corey Gilkey has experienced the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur.

“You gotta get up every day no matter how good or bad it is and keep doing what you love to do and create opportunity for your team — your community — city of Chicago or wherever you from,” Gilkey said.

The founder of several businesses shared words of advice with aspiring entrepreneurs at a small business expo at Truman College.

The free expo was hosted by Chicago’s department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The department hoped to connect people with governmental and non-profit agencies to help them navigate things like a city’s zoing laws to building a business plan and accessing capital.

Commissioner Ken Meyer says last year, BACP issued more than 6,000 new business license prior to pre-pandemic levels.

This is their third free small business expo this year.

“I want to make sure I’m giving entrepreneurs as much as an opportunity to learn…before they actually venture into their own businesses,” Meyer said.

BACP also hosts free webinars for entrepreneurs.

For more help, you can visit the Small Business center at city hall or visit their website at City of Chicago: Business Affairs and Consumer Protection