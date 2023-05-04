CHICAGO — Chicago’s shelter system is bursting at the seams and now they mayor wants to open the old South Shore High School to newly arriving migrants.

Hundreds of residents are expected at a meeting Thursday evening, as well as members of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. A protest is also expected as community members sound off with their frustrations.

Newly elected 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy, like many of his constituents, are upset about the mayor’s plan to house migrants at the school.

Like when asylum seekers were moved to Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn in February, residents said they were given little notice or input.

“We felt like because of what happened at Wadsworth, there would be more conversations from the mayor’s office about how the community could be involved in this conversation and here we are again repeating the same mistakes from last time,” Yancy said.

LaVonte Stewart Sr. runs a youth sports non-profit called Lost Boyz and hoped the old school could be used as a community co-op and small business incubator after the contract for a police academy that has been operating out of the building expired.

The school was one of many shuttered by the Rahm Emanuel administration in 2014.

“Rahm Emanuel hasn’t listened, Lori Lightfoot hasn’t listened,” Stewart said. “Then there’s this position they’re going to come in and dictate to us.”

On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said school closings are traumatic.

“School closings are very traumatic, pain anguish that was caused still is a hardship so I don’t want to be responsible for any type of re-triggering of that trauma,” Johnson said.