City Hall, Cook County Building closed for Inauguration Day

CHICAGO – City Hall and the Cook County Building will be closed for Inauguration Day.

The closure of City Hall and the Cook County Building is a purely precautionary measure and officials anticipate the City of Chicago and suburban Cook County will remain peaceful, the city said.

At this time, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) are not aware of any activity being planned in Chicago or suburban Cook County.

OEMC is prepared to mobilize assets to ensure the safety of residents, neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses, in the event of any incidents.

OEMC and EMRS would like to remind residents that if you see something, please call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious activity.