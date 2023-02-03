CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has announced the seven top-voted names for the ‘You Name a Snowplow’ contest.

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptise Point Du Shovel

The Mayor’s office says they recieved nearly 17,000 responses from Chicago residents with over 80,000 votes for snowplow names. Residents with the winning snowplow names will be given a photo opportunity with the named snowplow and receive ‘city swag.’

Residents will be able to view the named snowplows during real-time winter storms via the city’s plow tracker.