CHICAGO — Chicago’s first-ever citywide composting initiative was announced on Monday with 15 food scrap drop-off sites.

To participate, residents must sign up for a nearby drop-off location, collect in sealed containers and bring the collected materials to the green carts at the sites.

The 15 food scrap drop-off sites are:

Morgan Park – 11059 S. Homewood Ave.

Englewood – 611 W. 69 th St.

St. West Englewood – 1756 W. 74 th St.

St. West Edelson – 3720 W. 55 th St.

St. Grand Boulevard – 4352 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Brighton Park – 3359 S. Maplewood Ave.

Near South Side – 1758 S. Clark St.

Lower West Side – 1944 W. Cullerton St.

West Town – 2505 W. Grand Ave.

Logan Square –2460 W Cortland.

Belmont Cragin – 5605 W. Grand Ave.

Avondale – 3143 N. Rockwell St.

Bowmanville – 5333 N. Western Ave.

Irving Park – 4605 W. Lawrence Ave.

Norwood Park – 6453 W. Higgins Ave.

“Diverting food scraps for composting is one of the easiest and most impactful ways for individuals and cities to address the climate crisis,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “As we bring composting options to all Chicago residents, we can reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that occur when organic food material decomposes in a landfill, return organic materials to the earth, and most importantly, create healthier communities across our great city.”

All kinds of food scraps are accepted with the program — including meat, bones and dairy, as well as fruit and vegetable scraps and old leftovers.

Visit here for a full list of accepted and unaccepted items.