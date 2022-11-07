CHICAGO — Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget for 2023 with some aldermen still opposed to the spending plan.

The budget was passed Friday afternoon by a vote of 32-18.

According to the budget plan, $3.3 billion will be dedicated to public safety, $1.94 billion to the CPD, $1.4 million to the Office of Climate and Environmental Equity and more which can be found on the city’s website.

The Chicago Police Department is receiving a $64 million increase from the current budget. Retiring 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney, who voted no, pointed to crime as a major issue despite the increased spending.

“My residents do not feel safe,” he said. “People do not go out at night anymore. What kind of city do we live in?”

Others, including members of the progressive caucus, held firm to the mayor’s promise four years ago to bring back a Department of Environment. The budget allocates just over $1 million for a slightly larger staff, but not a full department.

The budget does not include a property tax increase.