City Council to vote on sports betting, Anjanette Young settlement

CHICAGO — The City Council is expected to take up two major issues Wednesday — sports betting at Chicago stadiums and the $2.9 settlement for the Anjanette Young case.

Video of the botched 2019 raid at Young’s home came out last year — and at first, the mayor claimed she did not know about the issue — before walking that statement back.

Young had just returned home from a night shift at Rush University Medical Center on Feb. 21, 2019 when she was getting undressed and ready for bed.

Young was handcuffed — while naked — approximately 15 seconds after the door was breached and covered with a blanket less than a minute later but not permitted to put clothes on for another 10 minutes.

Young told the officers multiple times they were in the wrong home. Police had been looking for a suspect they believed had a gun, ammunition, and a small number of drugs.

The City Council Finance Committee signed off on the settlement which the mayor agrees is sufficient for the city’s wrongdoing.

City Council will also vote on allowing stadiums like Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field, Soldier Field, United Center and Wintrust Arena to run sportsbooks.

Revenues are taxed at 15% for the state and 2% for Cook County.

The proposed ordinance would allow Chicago to receive 2% on gross revenues.

However, a committee meeting ended abruptly Tuesday after city councilors found issues with who really benefits from the ordinance.

Some aldermen said the sports betting plans should be tabled until the city gets a casino up and running.

The official vote is expected Wednesday.