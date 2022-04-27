CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will find out Wednesday if her gas and mass transit card giveaway will become a reality.

The full council is expected to take a vote on the issue. Despite there being some vocal opposition to the plan, it is expected to pass.

“I think it’s a political stunt in an election year,” Ald. Carlos Ramirez (35th Ward) said. “I don’t think it’s good public policy.”

Many alderpeople say the mayor is simply reacting to announced mayoral candidate Willie Wilson who has held three gas giveaways worth $2.2 million.

The mayor has tweaked her plan several times to try and gain support. It barely passed out of committee last week with some alderpeople voting reluctantly to send it to the full council.

The plan is to use $12.5 million and have a lottery for people to get $150 on a gas card or a $50 card to use on the CTA.

One large tweak to the plan was lowering a family of four’s income to be eligible to under $100,000 and focusing more than 75% of the funds to people in the city who need it the most — on the South and West sides.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th Ward) believes the mayor’s plan has the votes and thinks it’s a good use of public dollars and not just a political stunt.

“Good service is good politics and I’ll stick with that,” he said. “Our job is to help bring resources to communities and this is a resource our community needs and it’s our responsibility to do.”

Items expected for discussion include the Chicago casino, ward maps and speed cameras.