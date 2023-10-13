CHICAGO — City council will meet Friday afternoon for a special meeting on the war in Israel and a debate is expected.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th Ward), the only Jewish member of city council, is getting push back on her “Israel Solidarity” resolution, which she initially wanted to bring to the floor on Wednesday.

Silverstein said the need for the council to stand with Israel is “obvious,” but some council members argue it is not that simple and the situation is far more nuanced than what the current version of the resolution expresses.

Loud outbursts were heard Wednesday when she tried to bring it to the floor. Some alderpeople pushed to allow only virtual public comments, citing safety concerns. But Mayor Johnson denied the request, citing the Open Meetings Act.

The resolution is the only meeting on the agenda for Friday.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd Ward) wants to add language to the resolution so it recognizes injustices against Gaza Strip residents.

After Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Johnson would not say if he thinks the current resolution needs to be amended.