City Council to consider police reform, removing police from Chicago Public Schools on Wednesday

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is considering several major issues Wednesday, including police reform and removing police officers from Chicago Public Schools.

Aldermen from the Black and Progressive caucuses are teaming up for a proposal to terminate a $33 million contract that puts police officers in CPS.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who earlier this month indicated she opposes the idea of taking officers out of schools, is expected to push back at the idea.

The city council is expected to meet at 10 a.m.

