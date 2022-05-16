CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is holding a special session Monday where lawmakers are expected to approve a new ward map.

A compromise was reached in the matter last week after months of debate, facing a May 19 deadline to avoid a referendum in June.

Then, it would be up to voters to decide between competing maps, something that has not happened since the aftermath of the 1990 Census.

At least 41 aldermen must sign off on the ward map, which would shape city politics for the next decade.

The new ward map has 16 Black-majority wards and 14 Latino-majority wards, one fewer than the Latino caucus had proposed.

The 11th ward would become the city’s first Asian-majority ward.

The map is based on the results of the 2020 Census, which showed the city’s declining Black population contrasting with an increasing Latino and Asian population.

The city’s Black population fell by 10 percent, while the Latino population increased by five percent and the Asian majority increased by 30 percent.