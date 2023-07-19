CHICAGO — City leaders will propose a plan that would eliminate what’s known as a sub-minimum wage for tipped restaurant workers.

The ordinance is one of the several key issues to be addressed during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Currently, tipped workers are paid several dollars less than other minimum wage wworkers.

Supporters are calling this “One Fair Wage.” Basically, it would give restaurants two-years to get all tipped workers up to the city’s minimym wage — which is currently at $15.80 per hour, plus any tips they earn.

However, negotiations on when restaurants would be required to hit the new minimum are ongoing.

Restaurants have been struggling to retain workers since the pandemic. Supporters say this would help the staffing shortage.

The president of the Illinois Restaurant Association told the Chicago Sun-Times his members are divided on the idea. He does fear piling on more ordinances will make it more expensive for small restaurants in an industry that is still in a very fragile state.

City leaders will also take a look at expanded paid leave for city workers.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda, a pilot program that would have the city clear snow off sidewalks. There will also be discussions on the millions of dollars in settlement money that could be paid out in police-related cases.