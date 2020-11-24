City Council expected to vote Tuesday on Mayor Lightfoot’s budget plan

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new 2021 budget.

The spending plan includes a controversial $94 million property tax hike and a new three-cent gas tax.

In order to get enough support from aldermen, the mayor agreed not to lay off city workers and added more funding for violence prevention.

The City Council’s budget committee passed Lightfoot’s proposal last week by a vote of 26 to 8.

The final debate on the budget begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.