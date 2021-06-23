City Council expected to vote on possible Lake Shore Drive name change

CHICAGO — The City Council could vote on a controversial name change for Lake Shore Drive Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a potential compromise to name it DuSable Lake Shore Drive fell apart Tuesday night.

Ald. David Moore (17th) has fought to rename it to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, a Black man recognized as a key settler of the city. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot has argued that change could complicate things for first responders, residents and tourists in the area.

Moore says he’s confident he has enough votes to pass his original renaming plan, if it gets called for a vote.

DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s. He died in 1818.