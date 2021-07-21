City Council expected to vote on CPD civilian oversight plan

CHICAGO — A plan to bring additional oversight to the Chicago Police Department faces its final test Wednesday when it goes before the City Council.

The proposal, based on an agreement reached between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police reform advocates regarding CPD oversight, was passed Wednesday night by the public safety committee on a 12-8 vote. The deal comes with several conditions.

Under it, a seven-member commission would be appointed by the mayor.

Any prospective commissioners will need impressive qualifications:

Two commissioners must have at least 10 years of experience as an attorney

One commissioner must have at least 10 years of experience in community organizing

A new civilian oversight commission would try to hold CPD officers accountable for misconduct. It would have some authority to write policy and hold “no confidence” votes on key officials. But, Mayor Lori Lightfoot would retain the power to hire and fire the superintendent.

The police union president said the commission is unnecessary.

The Chicago City Council meeting is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.