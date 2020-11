CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is expected to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $12.8 billion budget for 2021 this week.

The budget, heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, calls for a mix of tax hikes, debt refinancing and elimination of vacant positions.

Lightfoot’s budget aims to fill a $1.2 billion gap in the city’s budget, worsened by the pandemic.

The City Council’s budget committee passed Lightfoot’s proposal last week by a vote of 26 to 8.