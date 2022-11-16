CHICAGO — The mayoral election is on Feb. 28 and candidates can file their petitions beginning next week. For a while, the contest was overshadowed by federal and state elections.

But not anymore.

Today, City Council convened with the 2023 municipal elections in the air.

The main event is the race for mayor.

“Obviously, with just a few short months away from the February primary date, of course, we’re kicking it into high gear,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

There are now more than 10 candidates vying for the 5th floor of City Hall.

Mayor Lightfoot makes her case for another term in her first television commercials of the campaign. Her challengers quickly dismissed the ads, however.

“It’s a commercial. It’s amusing, I guess,” said Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th Ward).

“I think people go up early when there’s trouble in the waters,” said Ald. Sophia King (4th Ward).

Lightfoot released the spots as the war for fundraising and endorsements heats up. Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson is showing strength after securing the backing of SEIU Healthcare Illinois and the Chicago Teachers Union.

Another challenger with strong name recognition is Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, who entered the race last week.

As Lightfoot talks about her record, she’s not yet ready to draw contrasts with her opponents.

“I’m not worried about any of those folks,” Lightfoot said. “What I need to do is do my job.”