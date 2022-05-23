CHICAGO — A City Council committee is slated to vote on Chicago’s casino proposal, a Bally’s location in River West.

44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney said a vote on the casino was scheduled for Friday, but was delayed to review new documents about the project.

The committee’s largest concerns surround traffic, crime and public safety in the mostly residential area.

WGN’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group owns the land where the casino would be built.

If approved by committee today, the proposal could head to a full vote on Wednesday.

City Council is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Watch the meeting LIVE in the player above.