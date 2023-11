CHICAGO — Celebrations took place after a committee meeting at City Hall Tuesday, where the majority of City Council members approved the submission of the “Bring Chicago Home” campaign for public referendum, which if approved by city voters, would provide a permanent revenue stream to tackle homelessness in Chicago.

