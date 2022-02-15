City, colleagues preparing for new 11th Ward leader after Daley Thompson convicted

CHICAGO — With Patrick Daley Thompson convicted on tax fraud charges Monday, Chicago’s 11th Ward is getting a new alderman.

At this hour, Daley Thompson has not submitted his letter of resignation. In the meantime, his colleagues and the mayor are bracing for the fallout.

Under Illinois law, Mayor Lightfoot has 60 days to fill an aldermanic vacancy. Once City-Council signs off on the pick the new alderman will finish Thompson’s term. Voters will get to weigh in during the municipal election next February.

Some of Daley Thompson’s colleagues say they’re sad to see him go.

“I just think if this were John Smith or Joe Citizen or whatever you want to refer to him as, they’re going to call him up and say you didn’t report taxes for X amount of years, you owe us X amount of dollars, here’s some penalties with some interest. End of story,” Ald. Nick Sposato said (38th Ward). “But because he’s an alderman, two, because his mom’s last name is Daley, somebody was looking for a feather in their cap, and we know what happened.”

Alderman Sposato said would like to see the mayor elevate someone from Daley Thompson’s team. Someone who doesn’t want the permanent job.

“I’m just guessing somebody who works in his office, lives in the ward, I would like to see the ball continue to roll the services, no interruption,” Sposato said.

Mayor Lightfoot said she will outline the process to fill the vacancy later this week.

When her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, was tasked with replacing council members, he used a panel of local leaders to review applicants.

Chicago’s 11th Ward has long been the Daley family’s stronghold. But political and civic leaders are using the city ward remap process to push for change. Multiple proposals for a new map would redraw the 11th Ward to center around Chinatown, with a majority of Asian American voters.

“If we move the numbers, we move the lines a little bit, we can get to the 50.55 percent Asian majority,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas said. “We urge her to select the city’s first Asian American from the South Side of the city.”