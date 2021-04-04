City churches hold Easter Sunday masses in 2nd year marked by pandemic

CHICAGO — Churches across the city of Chicago are holding Easter Sunday mass at 20 percent capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic affects the holiday for a second consecutive year.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise once again in the Chicago area, public health officials are urging residents to not let their guard down for the holiday, even as vaccinations continue to steadily rise in the city.

In an effort to boost vaccinations, Black churches across the city will also be showing a pro-vaccination message encouraging churchgoers to get their shot.

Churchgoers this Easter are getting their temperatures checked at the door and are remaining socially distanced while inside.

Many attending mass this morning were thrilled to be back on a holiday that left mass entirely virtual last year, during the initial spike of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just got my second shot, so I’m starting to feel excited. I don’t how to explain I’m smiling more,” one churchgoer said.