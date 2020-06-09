City cancels all large summer events including Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago due to coronavirus

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 31: Recording artist Flume performs on the Samsung Stage at Lollapalooza 2016 – Day 4 at Grant Park on July 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung)

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago is canceling “all permitted special events,” including Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, and other annual summer traditions through Labor Day, according to a release.

According to the city, canceled events include:

Chicago SummerDance

Taste of Chicago

Lollapalooza

The Chicago Air and Water Show

Chicago Jazz Festival

The “majority of programming” at the Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park

Maxwell Street Market (through Labor Day)

Jumping Jack Program

Other festivals, parades and athletic events

In a statement posted to social media, Lollapalooza said, “we understand why things can’t move forward as planned.”

“It’s difficult to imagine summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite,” the statement said.

Lollapalooza will instead be hosting a “virtual event” from July 30-August 2, including performances from around Chicago and beyond and archival footage from past festivals.

The City of Chicago previously cancelled its annual Memorial Day Parade and House Music, Gospel Music and Blues festivals. In lieu of its usual summer festivals, the city is planning a wide range of at-home dance parties, drive-in movies and virtual concerts.

Restrictions put in place by the state wouldn’t allow for gatherings of more than 10 people until each region in the “Restore Illinois” plan moves on to Phase 4, which would happen on June 26 at the earliest. Under Phase 4, events of 50 people or less are allowed.

Since each phase is on a 28-day cycle in Illinois, the earliest any region could move on to Phase 5, which allows for “large gatherings of all sizes” would be July 24. However, the City of Chicago has its own plan for reopening as well.

