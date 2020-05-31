City announces new precautionary measures for Sunday, CTA suspends service to downtown

CHICAGO – The City of Chicago has announced new precautionary measures for Sunday following a chaotic night.

Following looting and property damage Saturday night, the city announced Sunday that multiple routes to the Central Business District downtown will be temporarily reduced today.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation, the Department of Water Management and Chicago police will reduce access in the district to only employees whose businesses are located there, residents of the district and people engaged in essential activities.

The following boundaries include.

Division St. from Lake Shore Drive and N. Halsted St.

N. Halsted from Division St. to Milwaukee Ave. and Grand Ave.

Milwaukee Ave. from Grand Ave. to Kinzie St.

Canal St. from Kinzie St. to 26th St.

26th St. from Canal St. to Lake Shore Drive

Additionally, CTA service has also been suspended for trains and buses coming in and out of the Loop for public safety reasons. CTA will provide regular service updates at transitchicago.com.

Red Line: No trains between 47th and Belmont

Blue Line: No trains between Western (O’Hare Branch) and Western (Forest Park Branch)

Brown Line: No trains between Belmont and the Loop

Orange Line: No trains between 35th/Archer and the Loop

Pink Line: No trains between Western and the Loop

Green Line: No trains between 47th and California

For bus travel:

Southbound buses will not go past Fullerton;

Northbound buses will not go past 47th; and

Eastbound buses will not go past Western.

Following today’s announcement, the city is working closely with the organizers of protests scheduled to take place within the area this afternoon to provide an alternative, optional route for marches to peacefully and safely return in Chicago.

A citywide curfew was issued last night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday. It will remain a daily curfew until further notice.

