Cicero firefighter injured after falling through floor of house

CICERO, Ill — A firefighter in Cicero was injured after falling through a floor while responding to a house fire.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m. Friday at a home located at 5413 W 30th Place. Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said firefighters were entering the house when the first-floor collapsed into the basement.

The firefighter was admitted to Loyola Burn Center for treatment of first and second degree burns. He is expected to fully recover, according to Hanania.

“Once again we see how a fire is both a danger to residents and a danger to the firefighters who respond to the fires and our emergencies,” said Cicero President Larry Dominick.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.