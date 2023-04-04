CHICAGO — U.S. Congressman Jesús “Chuy” Garcia announced the death of his daughter on Tuesday.

In a short statement, Garcia said his 28-year-old daughter Rosa Garcia passed away Monday night.

“Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. We are completely heartbroken. Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.“

No cause of death was provided at this time.

Garcia has served as the U.S. representative of Illinois’ 4th District since 2019. In the 2023 Chicago mayoral election, he finished fourth.