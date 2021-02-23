Churchill Downs launches process to sell Arlington Park

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – Churchill Downs announced Tuesday that the company has launched the process to sell Arlington International Racecourse.

The company said Arlington Park’s 2021 race dates, April 30 to Sept. 25, should not be affected by the sale.

The historic racecourse was opened in 1927 in Arlington Heights.

“Arlington’s ideal location in Chicago’s northwest suburbs, together with direct access to downtown Chicago via an on-site Metra rail station, presents a unique redevelopment opportunity. We expect to see robust interest in the site and look forward to working with potential buyers, in collaboration with the Village of Arlington Heights, to transition this storied location to its next phase,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI.

Arlington Park sits on 326 acres.