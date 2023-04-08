CHICAGO — A fire destroyed a small neighborhood church on the West Side of Chicago while the pastor and several members were on a retreat.
They say it isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened there.
Police said the first report of smoke came in before 5 a.m. Saturday after fire was coming through the roof of the West Garfield Park Church at Cicero and Fulton.
The pastor and several members were on a retreat when they learned of the fire.
They’re grateful no one was in the building.
Chance Ministries holds Pre-K and kindergarten classes, running after-school and community outreach programs.
A newspaper article about the fire here 20 years ago on display in one of the church windows survived.
150 families that make up the congregation rebuilt.