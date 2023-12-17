CHICAGO — Christmas in the Wards continued its mission to bring joy to families with a giveaway in the south suburbs on Sunday.

The countdown to Christmas is on and the giving spirit was present at the second annual Christmas in Southland event in Matteson.

300 families received gifts during the event, which was held only one day after a giveaway event at McCormick Place.

Larry Huggins, the CEO of Riteway-Huggins Construction, launched Christmas in the Wards 27 years ago and the effort has since expanded.

“I’m telling you next year we’re going to take this show to Kankakee where there are communities that need our help,” Huggins said.

17-year-old Tatiyana Davis was grateful to take home something she wanted. After winning a raffle, she picked out a new TV.

I didn’t really think it was real when we walked in here and I was like ‘There’s no way,'” Davis said.

Visit the Christmas in the Wards website for more information.