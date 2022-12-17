CHICAGO — Christmas in the Wards took center court at Wintrust Arena Saturday, helping mark the 26th straight year the non-profit organization has made a concerted effort to give back to the community during the holiday season.

Every year during December, Christmas in the Wards partners with local business leaders, fortune 500 companies and City government officials to help hundreds of families have essentials and other extras to put under the tree and unwrap Christmas morning.

In its infancy, the event was called ‘Christmas in Englewood’ and provided gifts to 50 families. The event has grown every year since, expanding to help more than 700 families today.

The event at Wintrust Arena Saturday helped at least 40 families alone.

