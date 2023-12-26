CHICAGO — Goodbye Christmas cheer, the season of gift returns, exchanges, and bargains is here!

Georgia Blaugh and her sister were amongst the many who flocked to Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, eager to cash in on some deals.

“We were here to get some new iPhones,” Blaugh said.

Ana Kimball and her mother ventured to the Skokie-area mall for deals, but returning gifts that missed the mark was first on the agenda.

“We had a lot of returns. Lots of sizes that got mixed up or colors,” Kimball said. “[So we’re] looking for stuff to spend our money on.”

A busy day after Christmas is the norm, says Old Orchard Mall’s general manager Serge Khamilimsky.

“Definitely not unusual after Christmas,” he said. “Lots of crowds of people are ready to get back out, maybe exchange accessories for the gifts they got.”

But for locals visiting various stores for exchanges, expert Samantha Landau with TopCashback.com, says some things will make the experience a bit easier.

“Make sure you have all the info before you head to the store,” she said. “Make sure you know policies and deadlines in advance.”

Not reading those return policies could prove problematic, as some stores are switching things up.

Narvar, a retail technology company, reports that 40% of retailers now charge for online returns. That number is up from 31% last year. Such fees can be avoided if the store has a brick-and-mortar location, as in-person returns would be free.