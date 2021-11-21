Christkindlmarkets return to Chicago for 25th anniversary

CHICAGO — Christkindlmarkets are back in Chicago for their 25th anniversary, with locations at both Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville.

For Lenore and Bob Bausch, the event is a shared passion for this time of year.

“It’s our passion to do this, we get to do this together. 31 years of marriage, it’s been a happy life,” Lenore Bausch said.

They can also whip up a hot chocolate like no one else, thanks to a secret recipe Bob developed himself.

The couple are one of the vendors back in action this year at the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket at Gallagher Way.

Right next door is Hani Mikhail, who designs some of the most beautiful ornaments one can lay their eyes on.

The ornaments are made from materials sourced from Germany before being crafted in Egypt. The ornaments use real gold and are all hand-crafted and mouth-blown.

Mikhail has been trying to get a stall at the market for seven years, with 2020 being a very difficult one for all of the creators at the event.

While there is plenty to eat, drink and buy, ice skating and a Santa’s Workshop are all available.

The coveted mugs have made a return as well, with this year’s annual mug in emerald green in a flute shape.

Peppermint the Penguin has returned with a sharp tuxedo alongside a new collector’s item as well – ornament glass blown in Europe.