CHICAGO — Fans of a market that’s around during the holiday season now know when it’s going to start and finish in 2023.

Christkindlmarket, which has three locations in the Chicagoland area, has set the schedule for those locations for the upcoming year. The German-style outdoor market has been a popular stop during the holiday and it will return again in 2023.

The location at Daley Plaza at 50 W. Washington Street in Downtown Chicago will open on November 17 and run through December 24. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On Thanksgiving (November 23) and Christmas Eve (December 24), it will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also on November 17, the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket will open at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field, 3635. N. Clark Street, and will be open through New Year’s Eve. This will be part of the “Winterland” celebration that’s held inside and outside of the ballpark.

Christkindlmarket will be open at Gallagher Way from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday then 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the market will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

There are also a few special hours on a few other days at the Wrigleyville location.

Thanksgiving – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

December 26-28 – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Aurora location of the Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Street, will open November 17 and remain open through Christmas Eve. This location will be open from Thursday through Sunday, going from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be special hours on Thanksgiving (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), December 18-20 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).