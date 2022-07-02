CHICAGO — A Chicago staple is back after a three-year hiatus.

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival is returning for it’s 30th anniversary in Jackson Park. The festival is set to be 14 hours long, starting at 8 a.m. and running until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Those in attendance of the festival will hear the sounds of House Music, a Chicago original music genre that features “elements of disco, Euro dance music, rock and of course, drum machines” according to the festival’s website.

For those at the festival, they say it is a place for good vibes and good music.

“The music is not violent, it doesn’t make you upset,” said Nicole Thomas, an attendee at the festival. “It just makes you move, it makes you feel good and it just makes you want to dance.”