CHICAGO — Some of the most well-known house DJ’s are bringing their soulful dance beats and vocals to Jackson Park for the annual Chosen Few Picnic and Festival.

“House music is just something that gets into you,” said Tonia Minor, an attendee at the festival. “[It] just makes you want to move.”

The family reunion-style event where families and friends set up tents and chairs in Jackson Park started small in 1990, behind the Museum of Science and Industry.

Organizers said this festival is now the longest running event in the world dedicated to house music, which is described as a genre of upbeat, soulful sounds created by DJ’s on the South Side that became popular in the 80’s.

“When I hear house music I think of home,” said Darryl Lockhart, another attendee at the festival. “Because house music is Chicago and Chicago is my home.”

For more information on the Chosen Few Festival, which attracts more than 40,000 people annually, visit their website.