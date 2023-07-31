CHICAGO — Starting this year any child born or adopted, will get 50 dollars put into their account.

The state set aside $2.5 million to initiate two college savings programs, ‘Bright Start’ and ‘Bright Directions.’

The official name of the program is 529 — like a 401K but for educational expenses.

The money grows tax-free and then in turn can be used for tuition, books, room, boarding and other costs.

A University of Kansas study shows that students are much more likely to attend college of they know even a slim amount is saved up for it.

The Illinois State treasurer Michael Frerichs says he wants his kids to pursue their educational career without being crushed by debt.

“It’s a downpayment for the future of Illinois children living up to their greatest potential,” former state senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas said.

She said it is a game changer for working families who hold their greatest hopes for their children for post-secondary education.

For more information: Illinois First Steps – Bright Start