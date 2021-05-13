As many as 30 shell casings found after boy, 8, shot on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO – A boy who was shot in the leg in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood was an unintended target, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Kildare Ave. just before 6:10 p.m. Police said the boy was in the street when gunfire erupted. He was struck in the knee, police added.

The boy, reportedly 8 years old, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by personal vehicle. He is considered stable, police said.

As many as 30 shell casings and evidence markers could be seen on the street.

No suspect is in custody. Victim’s advocate Andrew Holmes repeated his message Thursday, asking the person(s) responsible to turn themselves in.

“These are grown adults running down the street,” he said. “These are teenagers running down the street, discharging their weapons. But on the end of the projectile is somebody’s baby. This little boy, he had a right to be outside without you discharging their weapon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

