14-year-old boy rescued from house fire in Lisle

LISLE, IL — A 14-year-old boy was rescued from inside a burning home by a police officer Tuesday night in Lisle.

Police said the multiple-unit building was on fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of Wayfaring Lane.

Police said a nearby officer responded to the scene and found the 14-year-old boy trapped inside of the units.

The officer forced himself inside through a basement window and was able to rescue the boy from the building.

A neighbor who witnessed the officer entered the house said the actions were very heroic.

“I really know he saved this boy’s life,” Evelina Kaunietyte said.

The officer and the boy were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be OK.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.