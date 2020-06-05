Child killed in Park Forest house fire

PARK FOREST, Ill. — A child was killed in a house fire in Park Forest.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Sangamon and Shabbona.

When firefighters arrived, flames were erupting from three sides of the home.

A woman and girl were standing outside the home, and alerted crews that another child was still inside.

The name and age of the boy have not yet been released.

The woman and girl are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire chief said the fire appears to have been set accidentally.

