CHICAGO — A child was killed in a fire that broke out at a Roseland apartment building, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a building on the 11000 block of South King Drive Wednesday morning. The fire was put out just before 9 a.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

One child, who the department said is believed to be a toddler, was found after an extensive search. Resuscitation attempts failed.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.